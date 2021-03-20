Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,405,086 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,405,086 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

