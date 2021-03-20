Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 237,100 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 237,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $542.31 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $185.84 and a 1 year high of $603.60. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $546.27 and a 200 day moving average of $451.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

