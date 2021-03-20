Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 38,029 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $3,670,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

LFC stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.63.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

