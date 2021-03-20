Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $9.05 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Carvana by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Carvana by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Carvana by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $269.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.71 and a 200-day moving average of $242.78. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $5,665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 772,580 shares of company stock worth $217,337,916. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

