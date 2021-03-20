Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $596,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,009,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $276.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $119.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $176,526.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,506.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.65 per share, with a total value of $50,052.45. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $228,797. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

