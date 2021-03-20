Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Chuy’s worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Chuy’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Chuy’s by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 474,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.58 million, a PE ratio of -99.77 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $46.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $310,662.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

