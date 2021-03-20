Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Insider Sells $275,632.00 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $275,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RGEN opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.79.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after acquiring an additional 320,301 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after acquiring an additional 239,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Repligen by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

