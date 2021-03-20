Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IMV Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMV in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year.

IMV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on IMV to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE IMV opened at C$3.90 on Friday. IMV has a twelve month low of C$1.98 and a twelve month high of C$9.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.78.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

