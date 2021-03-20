Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Progressive Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

PGR opened at $90.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Progressive by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in The Progressive by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after buying an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,314.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

