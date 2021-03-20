Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Exagen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Exagen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Exagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $20.00 on Friday. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $253.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

In other Exagen news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 30,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $89,544.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,944.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,951. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exagen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 325,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Exagen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

