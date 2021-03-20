Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $372.87 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.49 or 0.00652902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00069781 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024493 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00034765 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

