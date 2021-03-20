Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Insider Purchases £45,194.28 in Stock

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) insider Robert Blackburn Gray acquired 48,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £45,194.28 ($59,046.62).

LON RESI opened at GBX 92.60 ($1.21) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.96. Residential Secure Income plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 97.20 ($1.27). The company has a market cap of £158.36 million and a P/E ratio of 21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

