Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $71.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

Shares of QSR opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,027.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,619 shares of company stock worth $28,077,055 over the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

