REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

REVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. REV Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.43.

NYSE REVG opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the third quarter worth about $9,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in REV Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 1,085,688 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,931,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of REV Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 199.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 76,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

