Reviewing Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 123.89 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -2.40 Acorda Therapeutics $192.41 million 0.28 -$272.97 million ($11.94) -0.48

Autolus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorda Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Autolus Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Acorda Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 214.70%. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 312.31%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -8,652.90% -54.01% -44.19% Acorda Therapeutics 29.71% -8.60% -3.51%

Volatility & Risk

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease and ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migraine. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

