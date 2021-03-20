Reviewing Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) & Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Horizon Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.70%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Horizon Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.24 $6.23 million $0.50 30.48

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Horizon Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as EAC Holdings Inc. Horizon Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

