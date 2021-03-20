Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.