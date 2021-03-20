Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Planet Fitness worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $212,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLNT stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

