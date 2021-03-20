Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Belden worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 13.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

Belden stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.57. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

