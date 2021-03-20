Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,627,000 after purchasing an additional 561,651 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after purchasing an additional 459,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 278,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 264,132 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 122,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BBIO opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

