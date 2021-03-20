Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,401 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Worthington Industries worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSE:WOR opened at $70.51 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

