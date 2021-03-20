Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,371 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 312,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 334,994 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

