Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

