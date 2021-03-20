RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 21.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $112.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

