Robert I. Toll Sells 20,050 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Robert I. Toll sold 20,050 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $1,153,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,902,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,020,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $53,968,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $4,517,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

