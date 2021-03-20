Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 188,636 shares during the period. Rogers Communications accounts for 3.4% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.77% of Rogers Communications worth $145,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. 631,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,335. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.3914 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

