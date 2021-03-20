Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Boosted by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,046,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,033,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,874,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.22.

Shares of ROP opened at $395.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.69 and its 200-day moving average is $406.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $245.86 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

