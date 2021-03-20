Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

AEVA stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

