Royal Bank of Canada Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $165.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.00.

NIKE stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

