Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 164.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.