Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

