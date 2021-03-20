RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

RPAR opened at $22.72 on Friday. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07.

