RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $1,716,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $1,716,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RPC alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00.

RES opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in RPC by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.