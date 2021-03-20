RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.70 ($56.12).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

