Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,640 Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Solar Capital stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $771.25 million, a PE ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Solar Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $19.64.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.