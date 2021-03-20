Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Business First Bancshares worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 20,201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.37 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

