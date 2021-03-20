RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RWEOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

