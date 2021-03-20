Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.08

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 2145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

RYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Ryerson alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.48 million, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter worth $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ryerson by 28.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.