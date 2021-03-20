Safe Haven Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.58 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 164.4% against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $37.45 million and $5.58 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $866.90 or 0.01478445 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

