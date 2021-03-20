Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $73.93 on Thursday. Safehold has a one year low of $42.49 and a one year high of $84.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

