San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.56

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.56 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37.20 ($0.49), with a volume of 402574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.25 ($0.47).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of San Leon Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get San Leon Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.26. The stock has a market cap of £166.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.

About San Leon Energy (LON:SLE)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for San Leon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Leon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.