Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SASR. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Gabelli lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, G.Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR opened at $44.60 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.