Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.50

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 1924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

