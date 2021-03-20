Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.90 Per Share

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SNN stock opened at GBX 630 ($8.23) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £927.93 million and a P/E ratio of 60.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 566.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 594.86. Sanne Group has a 12-month low of GBX 482.50 ($6.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 712 ($9.30).

In other news, insider Rupert Robson acquired 8,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

