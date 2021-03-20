Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.20

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 1110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.