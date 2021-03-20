Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPNS. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 511,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 198,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

