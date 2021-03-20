Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBGSY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.02. 217,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,931. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.95.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

