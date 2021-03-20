Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 3.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 10.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Schneider National by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.73.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

