Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

SDGR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,914,976.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 908,168 shares of company stock worth $89,720,057.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

