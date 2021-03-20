Scotiabank Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$38.50

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.70.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$33.48 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$17.47 and a 52-week high of C$34.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a current ratio of 79.94.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

